Fleetwood Limited Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the successful passage of all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of key directors. The meeting also approved the issuance of performance rights to the Managing Director and CEO, alongside an endorsement of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for Fleetwood’s strategic initiatives.

