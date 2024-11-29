Fleetwood Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced the issuance of 1,816,540 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions until the restriction period ends. This move highlights Fleetwood’s efforts to motivate and retain talent through equity-based rewards.

