Fleetwood Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 25,000 ordinary fully paid shares, adding to the 569,318 shares already repurchased. This on-market buy-back is aimed at bolstering shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

