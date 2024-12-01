Fleetwood Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 25,000 ordinary fully paid shares, adding to the 569,318 shares already repurchased. This on-market buy-back is aimed at bolstering shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.
For further insights into AU:FWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.