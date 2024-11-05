Fleetwood Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with an additional 25,000 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 247,000. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

