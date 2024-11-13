News & Insights

Fleetwood Limited Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 13, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that they purchased 4,769 shares in the most recent session, adding to a total of 374,018 shares bought back so far. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to optimize shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

