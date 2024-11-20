News & Insights

Fleetwood Limited Advances Share Buy-Back Program

November 20, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, having repurchased 25,000 ordinary fully paid shares as of November 21, 2024. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, making it an intriguing development for investors keeping an eye on Fleetwood’s stock performance.

