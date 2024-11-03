News & Insights

FleetPartners Secures NZ$300m Securitisation Amidst Strong Demand

November 03, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has successfully priced a NZ$300 million asset-backed securitisation in New Zealand, backed by operating and finance lease receivables. The transaction, managed by ANZ Bank New Zealand and Westpac New Zealand, highlights the company’s strong credit quality and risk management capabilities, providing funding certainty and reduced costs. This achievement reinforces confidence in FleetPartners’ offerings amidst challenging economic conditions.

