FleetPartners Group Updates Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 18, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update to its on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid shares, initially notified in May 2022. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock value, drawing interest from investors looking to capitalize on these changes. The update reflects a continued strategic approach to managing share capital and investor relations.

