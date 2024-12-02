FleetPartners Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.
FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 46,766 ordinary fully paid securities. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management. As the buy-back progresses, investors are likely to keep a close watch on its impact on the stock’s performance.
