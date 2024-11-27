FleetPartners Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 147,000 shares, bringing the total to over 65.6 million shares bought back. This strategic move reflects the company’s continued efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

