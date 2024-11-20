FleetPartners Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that it purchased an additional 10,226 ordinary fully paid shares. This initiative reflects the company’s continued efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

