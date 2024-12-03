FleetPartners Group Updates on Buy-Back Strategy

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has updated its buy-back program, revealing that a total of 66,069,895 securities have been repurchased, with an additional 83,841 bought back on the previous day. This ongoing on-market buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors monitoring FleetPartners may find these developments significant as they indicate the company’s financial health and shareholder value approach.

