FleetPartners Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
FleetPartners Group Limited reported a 12.5% increase in revenue to $761.6 million for the year ending September 2024, although net profit slightly declined by 3.9% to $77.9 million. Earnings per share saw a positive growth, with statutory earnings rising by 5.5% to 32.4 cents, driven by improved operational efficiencies. Despite the solid revenue performance, no dividends were declared for this period.
For further insights into AU:FPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Readies Battlemage Launch Event For December
- Ten Years Until Boeing (NYSE:BA) Recovers?
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Surges on Analyst Recommendations
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.