FleetPartners Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

FleetPartners Group Limited reported a 12.5% increase in revenue to $761.6 million for the year ending September 2024, although net profit slightly declined by 3.9% to $77.9 million. Earnings per share saw a positive growth, with statutory earnings rising by 5.5% to 32.4 cents, driven by improved operational efficiencies. Despite the solid revenue performance, no dividends were declared for this period.

For further insights into AU:FPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.