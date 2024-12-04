FleetPartners Group Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.
FleetPartners Group Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, buying back 150,500 ordinary fully paid shares recently. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding securities.
