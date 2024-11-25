News & Insights

FleetPartners Group Announces Update on Buy-Back Program

November 25, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has updated its on-market buy-back announcement, reporting a total of 65,310,943 ordinary fully paid securities bought back as of the previous day, with an additional 150,000 securities acquired on the most recent day. This buy-back activity reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

