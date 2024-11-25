FleetPartners Group Announces Update on Buy-Back Program

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.
FleetPartners Group Limited has updated its on-market buy-back announcement, reporting a total of 65,310,943 ordinary fully paid securities bought back as of the previous day, with an additional 150,000 securities acquired on the most recent day. This buy-back activity reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.
