FleetPartners Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 169,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. This brings the cumulative total of shares bought back to 57,357,487. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

