FleetPartners Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has released an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 170,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The buy-back, which is taking place on the market, is part of the company’s strategy to reduce its total number of securities, which stood at 57,187,487 before the latest transaction.

