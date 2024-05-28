FleetPartners Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has released an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, announcing the acquisition of an additional 111,340 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase a total of 57,762,766 shares to date. The announcement made on May 29, 2024, reaffirms FleetPartners’ commitment to the buy-back scheme first notified on May 5, 2022.

For further insights into AU:FPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.