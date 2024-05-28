News & Insights

FleetPartners Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has released an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, announcing the acquisition of an additional 111,340 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase a total of 57,762,766 shares to date. The announcement made on May 29, 2024, reaffirms FleetPartners’ commitment to the buy-back scheme first notified on May 5, 2022.

