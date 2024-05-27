FleetPartners Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited, listed as FPR on the ASX, has actively continued its stock buy-back initiative, purchasing an additional 137,458 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The buy-back is part of an ongoing strategy, as the total number of shares bought back has reached 57,625,308. This update is the latest in a series, following the initial notification on May 5, 2022.

