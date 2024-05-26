FleetPartners Continues Aggressive Share Buy-back

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 98,821 ordinary fully paid shares. This latest transaction is part of a series of buy-backs that have so far accumulated to 57,526,487 shares. The company’s daily update indicates a consistent effort to execute its buy-back strategy on the market.

