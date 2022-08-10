FLEETCOR To Appeal Court Decision Involving Fuel Card Business In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT) said it will appeal the decision by the Northern District of Georgia regarding the Federal Trade Commission lawsuit involving its fuel card business in the U.S. The court granted the FTC's motion for summary judgment as to liability for the company and its CEO. The court ruled in the company's favor denying the FTC's claim for monetary relief.

FLEETCOR said it disagrees with the ruling on liability, which the company believes was reached prematurely.

"FLEETCOR takes governance and oversight matters seriously and is confident it has acted in accordance with all applicable laws," said Steven Stull, Lead Independent Director.

