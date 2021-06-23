FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FLEETCOR Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, FLEETCOR Technologies had US$4.43b of debt at March 2021, down from US$5.16b a year prior. However, it also had US$958.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.47b.

How Strong Is FLEETCOR Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FLT Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that FLEETCOR Technologies had liabilities of US$4.31b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.82b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$958.3m and US$2.51b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.67b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

FLEETCOR Technologies has a very large market capitalization of US$21.9b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

FLEETCOR Technologies has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 10.3 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense on the debt is currently quite low. Importantly, FLEETCOR Technologies's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 23% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FLEETCOR Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, FLEETCOR Technologies recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 96% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Based on what we've seen FLEETCOR Technologies is not finding it easy, given its EBIT growth rate, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that its ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow is pretty flash. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about FLEETCOR Technologies's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that FLEETCOR Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

