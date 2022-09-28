FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for FLEETCOR Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$15b - US$6.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, FLEETCOR Technologies has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the IT industry. NYSE:FLT Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at FLEETCOR Technologies. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, FLEETCOR Technologies has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that FLEETCOR Technologies is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

