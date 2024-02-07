FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $255.86 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $225.32 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $326.14 million or $4.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $937.32 million from $883.61 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $255.86 Mln. vs. $225.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.48 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.48 -Revenue (Q4): $937.32 Mln vs. $883.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.