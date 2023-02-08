FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $225.32 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $225.00 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $300.20 million or $4.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $883.61 million from $802.25 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $225.32 Mln. vs. $225.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.03 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.93 -Revenue (Q4): $883.61 Mln vs. $802.25 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $875 - $890 Mln

