FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $209.85 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $235.51 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258.37 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $617.33 million from $698.88 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $258.37 Mln. vs. $286.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.01 vs. $3.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.81 -Revenue (Q4): $617.33 Mln vs. $698.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.80

