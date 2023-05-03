FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $214.84 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $217.95 million, or $2.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283.08 million or $3.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $901.33 million from $789.24 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $214.84 Mln. vs. $217.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.88 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.69 -Revenue (Q1): $901.33 Mln vs. $789.24 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.02 - $4.22 Full year EPS guidance: $16.95 - $17.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3,820 - $3,860 Mln

