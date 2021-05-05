FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $184.24 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $147.06 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.15 million or $2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $608.62 million from $661.09 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $242.15 Mln. vs. $264.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $3.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q1): $608.62 Mln vs. $661.09 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.00 Full year EPS guidance: $12.14 - $12.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2,600 - $2,700 Mln

