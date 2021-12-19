FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

How far off is FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.26b US$1.40b US$1.51b US$1.60b US$1.68b US$1.74b US$1.80b US$1.85b US$1.90b US$1.95b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 7.64% Est @ 5.93% Est @ 4.74% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 2.43% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.1k US$1.1k US$1.1k US$1.0k US$964

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$11b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.9b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = US$37b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$37b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$18b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$30b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$214, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NYSE:FLT Discounted Cash Flow December 19th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FLEETCOR Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.214. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For FLEETCOR Technologies, we've put together three further aspects you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for FLEETCOR Technologies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does FLT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

