FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FLEETCOR Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Alexey Gavrilenya, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$280 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$291, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 28% of Alexey Gavrilenya's stake.

In the last year FLEETCOR Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FLT Insider Trading Volume April 16th 2021

I will like FLEETCOR Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

FLEETCOR Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at FLEETCOR Technologies. In total, Group President of Europe Alan King dumped US$434k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of FLEETCOR Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that FLEETCOR Technologies insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$559m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The FLEETCOR Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought FLEETCOR Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with FLEETCOR Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course FLEETCOR Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

