FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 7.2%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.1% to close at US$232 following the release of its third-quarter results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$585m were in line with what the analysts predicted, FLEETCOR Technologies surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.19 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:FLT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, FLEETCOR Technologies' 20 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.67b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 18% to US$10.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.70b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.25 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$284. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values FLEETCOR Technologies at US$324 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$245. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that FLEETCOR Technologies is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that FLEETCOR Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FLEETCOR Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$284, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for FLEETCOR Technologies going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for FLEETCOR Technologies that you should be aware of.

