FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.50, changing hands as low as $230.31 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLT's low point in its 52 week range is $171.445 per share, with $278.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.89. The FLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

