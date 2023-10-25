FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.50, changing hands as low as $230.31 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLT's low point in its 52 week range is $171.445 per share, with $278.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.89. The FLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Mergers and Acquisitions
PK Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RMPL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.