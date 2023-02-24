FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $205.03, changing hands as low as $202.24 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLT's low point in its 52 week range is $161.69 per share, with $265.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $204.05. The FLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
