FLEETCOR Gets Court Order In FTC Marketing Practices And Disclosure Case

June 09, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT) announced Friday that it received the anticipated court order in the FTC marketing practices and disclosure case. As expected, the court order limits its injunctive relief to FLEETCOR's fuel card business in the U.S.

The order requires FLEETCOR to implement a set of disclosure practices, such as crediting customer payments on receipt date or providing notice to customers in advance of receiving a new fee. As previously disclosed, FLEETCOR has voluntarily implemented multiple disclosure enhancements to improve the customer experience.

FLEETCOR intends to comply with the order, as required by the court.

Stocks mentioned

FLT

