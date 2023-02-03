FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after market close.

FLT’s surprise history has been impressive to date. FLEETCOR delivered an earnings surprise of 3.8% in the last four quarters (with beats in all), on average.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $871.1 million, indicating 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, attributable to an improvement across product categories: corporate payments, fuel, tolls and lodging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $870-$890 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in Corporate Payments, Fuel, Tolls and Lodging segments are pegged at $199 million, $343 million, $99 million and $121 million, indicating growth of 13.7%, 8.5%, 13.8% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gift revenues is pegged at $50 million, suggesting a decline of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided FLEETCOR’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.91 per share, indicating growth of 5.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.