FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $766.46 million, indicating growth of 24.2% year over year, attributable to improvement across all product categories — Corporate payments, Fuel, Tolls, Lodging and Gifts.

Product category-wise, the consensus estimate for Corporate payments segment revenues is pegged at $175 million, indicating growth of 52.3% year over year. The consensus mark for Fuel segment revenues is pegged at $306 million, implying growth of 17.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $85 million, suggesting an increase of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Lodging segment revenues is pegged at $81 million, indicating growth of 42.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $51 million, suggesting growth of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.60 per share, indicating growth of 19.6% year over year. The consensus estimate for the bottom line lies within the guided range of $3.35-$3.55 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of -0.18% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors ( CLH ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 16.6% in the past year.

Genpact ( G ) has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before the market opens.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 23.8% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 8, before the market opens.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

S&P Global’s shares have surged 25.8% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.