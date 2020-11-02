FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $586.04 million, indicating a decline of 13.9% year over year, attributable to weakness across all four product categories — fuel, corporate payments, tolls, lodging, and gifts — and COVID-19-related shutdowns across the world.

Product category-wise, the consensus mark for Fuel segment revenues is pegged at $268 million, implying a decline of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Corporate payments segment revenues is pegged at $118 million, indicating a decline of 15.1% year over year. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $74 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Lodging segment revenues is pegged at $50 million, indicating a decline of 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $31.31 million, suggesting a decrease of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.66, indicating a massive decline of 14.2% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of -1.22% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2020 earnings.

AptivAPTV has an Earnings ESP of +11.02% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Waste ConnectionsWCN has an Earnings ESP of +3.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.

CoreLogicCLGX has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #3.

