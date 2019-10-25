FleetCor (FLT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. FLT third-quarter 2019 results are expected to reflect year-over-year earnings and revenue growth.

Shares of the company have gained a massive 59.5% year to date, significantly outperforming the 36.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Q3 Top Line Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues stands at $680.1 million, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The upside is likely to have come from strength across four product categories – fuel, corporate payments, lodging, and tolls.

The consensus mark for Fuel revenues is pegged at $295 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.9%. Strong performance across majority of the company’s fuel card businesses is expected to have driven this growth.

Strength across Cambridge and Comdata businesses is likely to have benefited Corporate Payments revenues, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $134 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 26.4%.

The consensus mark for Tolls revenues is pegged at $90 million, indicating a 15.4% year-over-year growth. Lodging revenues are anticipated to be around $55 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 14.6%.

In second-quarter 2019, revenues of $647.1 million increased 10.6% year over year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. revenue-ttm | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

Bottom-Line Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.05, indicating growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. In second-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share increased 10.9% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FleetCor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FleetCor has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2019 earnings:

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Oct 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WEX Inc. WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on Oct 31.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on Nov 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.