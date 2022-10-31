FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close.

FLT’s surprise history has been impressive to date. FLEETCOR delivered an earnings surprise of 3.7% in the last four quarters (with beats in all), on average.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $877.6 million, indicating 16.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, attributable to an improvement across product categories: corporate payments, fuel, tolls and lodging. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $870-$890 million.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for the Corporate payments segment’s revenues is pegged at $201 million, indicating growth of 18.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the Fuel segment’s revenues is pegged at $348 million, implying growth of 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $90 million, suggesting an increase of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the Lodging segment’s revenues is pegged at $116 million, indicating growth of 36.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

However, the consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $47.01 million, suggesting a decline of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided FLEETCOR’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $4.19 per share, indicating growth of 19% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Trane Technologies plc (TT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.