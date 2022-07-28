FLEETCOR (FLT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after market close.

FLT’s surprise history has been impressive to date. FLEETCOR delivered an earnings surprise of 3.9% in the last four quarters (with beats in all), on average.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $819.9 million, indicating 22.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, attributable to improvement across all product categories: corporate payments, fuel, tolls, lodging and gifts. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $805-$825 million.

The consensus estimate for the Corporate payments segment’s revenues is pegged at $191 million, indicating growth of 36.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the Fuel segment’s revenues is pegged at $338 million, implying growth of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $85 million, suggesting an increase of 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the Lodging segment’s revenues is pegged at $93 million, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $37.86 million, suggesting growth of 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided FLEETCOR’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.88 per share, indicating growth of 23.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $3.80-$3.90 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #4.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

