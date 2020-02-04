FLEETCOR (FLT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 6, after market close.

Over the past year, shares of FLEETCOR have gained 55.8%, outperforming 40% growth of the industry it belongs to and 17.8% increase in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Top-Line Expectations

Strength across four product categories — fuel, corporate payments, lodging, and tolls — is likely to have driven the company’s revenues in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $703.91 million, indicating growth of 9.4% from the year-ago period reported figure. In third-quarter 2019, revenues of $681.05 million increased 10% year over year.

Bottom-Line Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.13, indicating growth of 12.6% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. In third-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share increased 16% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

Global Payments Inc. GPN has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 12.

