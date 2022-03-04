FLEETCOR (FLT) to Gain From Levarti Acquisition: Here's How

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Levarti, an airline software platform company.

Levarti offers a suite of solutions to automate passenger disruptions, including passenger notifications, flight re-bookings, hotel accommodations, transfers and vouchers. Levarti’s MAX software suite (launched in 2014) helps airlines digitize their airport operations and communications.

Over the past year, shares of FLEETCOR have declined 16.1% compared with 28.9% loss of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 16.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will FLEETCOR Benefit?

The acquisition of Levarti is expected to strengthen FLEETCOR’s airline-lodging business.

FLEETCOR’s existing airline lodging unit reserves multiple hotel rooms for global airlines’ crews and disrupted passengers, every year.

Levarti’s MAX mobile apps offer passengers with an end-to-end digital experience from check-in, on-flight contactless payments, and through baggage tracking and claim. These facilities should help boost FLEETCOR’s airline lodging sales.

Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., stated, "This acquisition gives us a complementary solution to further automate and streamline passenger disruption events for our airline clients. We expect our combined offering will be of great interest to airlines, and lead to accelerated sales in our lodging airline segment."

