FLEETCOR (FLT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding $1.01 from non-recurring items) of $4.04 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and increased 8.6% year over year.

Revenues of $883.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and increased 10.1% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Revenues in Detail

Product-category-wise, fuel revenues of $351.1 million rose 11% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Corporate Payments revenues of $202 million increased 16% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Tolls revenues of $97.5 million improved 12% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Lodging revenues of $119.1 million grew 15% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Gift revenues of $47.4 million plunged 14% year over year on a reported and 11% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Other revenues of $66.5 million remained unchanged year over year on a reported and surged 3% on a pro-forma and macro-adjusted basis.

Operating Results

Operating income increased 9% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $369.3 million. Operating income margin fell 41.8% from 42.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

FLEETCOR exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.44 billion compared with $1.32 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

FLT provided $316.2 million of net cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures totaled $43.8 million.

Q1 Guidance

Revenues are expected to be between $875 million and $890 million. The guided range is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $867.57 million.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $3.55 and $3.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 per share is pegged above the guided range.

2023 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are still anticipated between $16.75 and $17.25. The midpoint of the guided range ($17) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.91.

Revenues are now anticipated between $3.80 billion and $3.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 billion is pegged below the guided range.

Interest expenses are now expected between $312 million and $332 million.

Tax rate is expected to be approximately between 26% and 27%.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.



