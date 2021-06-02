FLEETCOR (FLT) Completes AFEX Buyout, Ups '21 EPS Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT) yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Associated Foreign Exchange (“AFEX”), a cross-border payments provider. The deal was initially announced on Sep 17, 2020. Financial terms have been kept under wraps.

AFEX offers flexible cross-border payment solutions which help small- and medium-sized businesses grow internationally, irrespective of currency barriers.

Acquisition to Help Handle Cross Border Payments

The buyout marks the addition of AFEX into FLEETCOR’s Cambridge Global Payments, under its corporate payments portfolio. Together, AFEX and Cambridge will handle cross-border payments in more than 145 currencies for nearly 30,000 customers, processing more than $65 billion in annual volume.

Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer at FLEETCOR stated, "With the combination of AFEX and our current cross-border business, we expect the enhanced scale and breadth to accelerate revenue growth in our corporate payments business. The complementary geographic nature of the customer bases provides an immediate boost to our business, and this year, we anticipate the acquisition will be accretive to 2021 adjusted EPS, as we execute our integration plan."

Notably, the company has raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2021 on completion of the AFEX acquisition. Adjusted earnings per share are now anticipated between $12.32 and $12.88 compared with the prior guidance of $12.14-$12.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.46 lies within the updated guidance.

