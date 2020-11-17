FLEETCOR (FLT) Adds a New Member to Board of Directors

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT yesterday announced that Archie L. Jones, Jr. has joined the company’s board, effective Nov 16. He will also be serving as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Executive and Acquisitions Committee.

Archie Jones serves as managing director of Six Pillars Partners, a private equity firm investing in high-growth companies. Jones is a professor of Entrepreneurial Management and Finance to MBA students at Harvard Business School. Prior to Six Pillars Partners, Jones served in executive positions at private equity, public and private companies including NOWaccount Network Corporation, IBM, Kenexa and Parthenon Capital. Additionally, Jones serves on the board of several corporations and non-profits.

Considering his work expertise, Jones' appointment is expected to boost FLEETCOR’s business operations in the payments industry.

Notably, Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer at FLEETCOR, stated, "We are excited to welcome Archie as a new independent member of our Board." He further added, "Archie’s diverse background encompassing investing, corporate development, financial management, and teaching will be quite additive to the FLEETCOR board. Additionally, his extensive M&A experience across a variety of industries will be a great asset to us as we evaluate new deals."

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FLEETCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ICF International ICFI, Automatic Data Processing ADP and Insperity NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ICF International, Automatic Data Processing and Insperity is 10%, 12% and 15%, respectively.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



ICF International, Inc. (ICFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.