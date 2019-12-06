FLEETCOR Appoints EVP of Corporate Development and Strategy

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT recently announced that it has appointed Steve Greene as executive vice president of Corporate Development and Strategy. John Coughlin, the acting executive vice president of Corporate Development, has been transferred to the role of group president, Payables.

Greene is now heading FLEETCOR’s strategy function and is responsible for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities.

Greene has been with FLEETCOR since 2009. He helped complete seven acquisitions in five different countries during his five-year spell in corporate development. He was then transferred to the role of managing director of epyx, FLEETCOR’s vehicle maintenance and remarketing software business. epyx doubled its profitability under his leadership. Since 2017, Greene has led FLEETCOR’s "beyond fuel" initiative.

Before Joining FLEETCOR, Greene was a principal at CHB Capital Partners, a private equity firm and a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

We observe that shares of FLEETCOR have gained 62.6% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 30.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Our Take

Greene seems a good fit in the new role after his successful five-year spell in FLEETCOR’s corporate development organization. We believe that his expertise and experience will help the company enhance its employee skill set, expand operations and customer base, and improve and diversify its service offerings across industries and geographies.

