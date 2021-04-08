Markets
FLEETCOR Announces Minority Investment In Mina - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT) has made a minority investment in Mina, a cloud-based digital software platform which allows fleet vehicles to be charged at home. Mina is the UK's only EV charging solution which credits payment for the drivers' energy used while charging at home for business purposes to their energy provider.

"The Mina EV investment is the first step in our plan to support our fleet clients' needs to both re-fuel and re-charge their company vehicles, whether on the road or at home," said Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR Chairman and CEO.

