FLCO Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FLCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FLCO ETF (Symbol: FLCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.07, changing hands as low as $26.01 per share. FLCO shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.28 per share, with $27.2944 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.01.

