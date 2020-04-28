FLCB, TDV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the FLCB ETF, which added 12,950,000 units, or a 28.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF, which added 260,000 units, for a 34.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of TDV, in morning trading today Petmed Express is up about 1.2%, and Activision Blizzard is lower by about 3.3%.

