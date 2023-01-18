FLCB Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLCB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FLCB ETF (Symbol: FLCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.80, changing hands as high as $21.95 per share. FLCB shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLCB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.346 per share, with $24.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.94.

